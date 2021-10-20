Terry Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TERRY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 47 °F, low 26 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 58 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0