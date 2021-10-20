CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culbertson Times

Wednesday sun alert in Culbertson — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Culbertson Times
Culbertson Times
 8 days ago

(CULBERTSON, MT) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Culbertson:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0cWx6ZbW00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 45 °F, low 23 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 26 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 32 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Andrew Cuomo charged with forcible touching, a misdemeanor sex crime

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been charged with forcible touching, a misdemeanor sex crime, according to documents filed in an Albany City Court on Thursday. The criminal complaint alleges that Cuomo placed his hand "under the blouse" of the victim and "onto her intimate body part." The offense...
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt#Sun#Nws
The Hill

Pfizer says Biden administration has ordered 50M more vaccine doses for kids

Pfizer and BioNTech announced in a press release Thursday that they will be providing the U.S. government with 50 million additional pediatric doses of COVID-19 vaccinations. According to the companies' statement, the move is meant to help prepare for vaccination needs for children under the age of 5, should the vaccine eventually be approved for children that young. Pfizer has stated that it expects to deliver all the doses by the end of April.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CNN

New York Fire Department members protest ahead of Covid-19 vaccine mandate deadline

(CNN) — Members of the New York City Fire Department gathered Thursday to protest the city's looming Covid-19 vaccine mandate as officials brace for mass staffing shortages. According to the mandate, members of the fire department, the New York Police Department and other city workers have until 5 p.m. Friday to have proof that they've received at least one dose of vaccine or be placed on unpaid leave.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Culbertson Times

Culbertson Times

Culbertson, MT
9
Followers
324
Post
600
Views
ABOUT

With Culbertson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy