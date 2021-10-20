Weather Forecast For Fruitland
FRUITLAND, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, October 21
Cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 57 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 59 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
