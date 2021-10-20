Clay Center Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CLAY CENTER, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 54 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy frost overnight High 58 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 22 Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 66 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



