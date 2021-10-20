Daily Weather Forecast For Spalding
SPALDING, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Patchy drizzle during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 48 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost overnight
- High 56 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Patchy frost then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
