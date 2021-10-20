Cambridge Weather Forecast
CAMBRIDGE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Scattered rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 22
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 62 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 55 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0