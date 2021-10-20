Owyhee Weather Forecast
OWYHEE, NV
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly Cloudy
- High 59 °F, low 37 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 67 °F, low 43 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 22
Chance of Light Rain
- High 64 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 50 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
