Daily Weather Forecast For Condon
CONDON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 65 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 22
Rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 53 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 52 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
