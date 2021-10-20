Daily Weather Forecast For Selby

SELBY, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Rain and snow showers likely during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 41 °F, low 24 °F Windy: 23 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 47 °F, low 30 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 51 °F, low 32 °F Windy: 22 mph



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 51 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 26 mph



