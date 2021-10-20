Daily Weather Forecast For Selby
SELBY, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Rain and snow showers likely during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 41 °F, low 24 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 47 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 51 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 51 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
