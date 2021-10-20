Prospect Daily Weather Forecast

PROSPECT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Light rain then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of light rain overnight High 47 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, October 21 Light rain during the day; while rain overnight High 55 °F, low 35 °F Windy: 26 mph



Friday, October 22 Rain during the day; while light rain overnight High 42 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Light rain during the day; while rain showers overnight High 41 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.