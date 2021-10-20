Prospect Daily Weather Forecast
PROSPECT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Light rain then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 47 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, October 21
Light rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 55 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Friday, October 22
Rain during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 42 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light rain during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 41 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
