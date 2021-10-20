Wednesday sun alert in Dodd City — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(DODD CITY, TX) A sunny Wednesday is here for Dodd City, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dodd City:

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 22 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 23 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 20 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.