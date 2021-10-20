Weather Forecast For Halfway

HALFWAY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Slight chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 21 Mostly Sunny High 64 °F, low Light wind



Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 61 °F, low 28 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Saturday, October 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 30 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.