Weather Forecast For Halfway
HALFWAY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Slight chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 21
Mostly Sunny
- High 64 °F, low
- Light wind
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 28 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
