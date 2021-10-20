3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Tok
(TOK, AK.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Tok Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tok:
Wednesday, October 20
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 31 °F, low 18 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Thursday, October 21
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light snow overnight
- High 32 °F, low 17 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of Light Snow
- High 29 °F, low 19 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly Cloudy
- High 29 °F, low 19 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0