Tok, AK

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Tok

 8 days ago

(TOK, AK.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Tok Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tok:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tkgiR_0cWx6DQm00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 31 °F, low 18 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light snow overnight

    • High 32 °F, low 17 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of Light Snow

    • High 29 °F, low 19 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 29 °F, low 19 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

