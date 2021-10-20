4-Day Weather Forecast For Twin Valley
TWIN VALLEY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 47 °F, low 26 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 45 °F, low 25 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 45 °F, low 27 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 48 °F, low 35 °F
- 10 to 14 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
