4-Day Weather Forecast For Hartfield
HARTFIELD, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Friday, October 22
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
