4-Day Weather Forecast For Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight High 57 °F, low 32 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, October 21 Widespread frost then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy frost overnight High 64 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 22 Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.