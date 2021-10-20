Daily Weather Forecast For Laurel
LAUREL, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost overnight
- High 53 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Friday, October 22
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 58 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 59 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
