Fairchild, WI

Rainy Wednesday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Fairchild Journal
Fairchild Journal
 8 days ago

(FAIRCHILD, WI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Fairchild Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fairchild:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0cWx63gl00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Rain showers likely then partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 28 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Widespread frost then partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 29 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while areas of frost then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

