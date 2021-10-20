Rainy Wednesday forecast — tackle it with these activities

(FAIRCHILD, WI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Fairchild Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fairchild:

Wednesday, October 20 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 64 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 24 mph



Thursday, October 21 Rain showers likely then partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight High 54 °F, low 28 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Friday, October 22 Widespread frost then partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight High 51 °F, low 29 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, October 23 Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while areas of frost then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 52 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.