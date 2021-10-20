Stratford Weather Forecast

STRATFORD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Friday, October 22 Chance of Rain Showers High 76 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 71 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.