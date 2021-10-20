Stratford Weather Forecast
STRATFORD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
