Wednesday sun alert in Melcher-Dallas — 3 ways to take advantage of it
(MELCHER-DALLAS, IA) A sunny Wednesday is here for Melcher-Dallas, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Melcher-Dallas:
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, October 22
Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 56 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 58 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
