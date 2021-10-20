Rangeley Daily Weather Forecast
RANGELEY, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Isolated rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 57 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 56 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 50 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0