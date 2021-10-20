Presque Isle Daily Weather Forecast
PRESQUE ISLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 47 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 48 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
