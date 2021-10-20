Presque Isle Daily Weather Forecast

PRESQUE ISLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers overnight High 62 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 21 Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 30 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 47 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 48 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.