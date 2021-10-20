Norfork Weather Forecast
NORFORK, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0