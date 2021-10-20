Weather Forecast For Arco
ARCO, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 54 °F, low 37 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 57 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of rain and snow during the day; while rain and snow likely overnight
- High 50 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0