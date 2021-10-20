Rock Point Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ROCK POINT, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
