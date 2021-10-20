Daily Weather Forecast For Kirklin
KIRKLIN, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Thursday, October 21
Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly Cloudy
- High 56 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 58 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
