Weather Forecast For Washburn
WASHBURN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 44 °F, low 23 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 47 °F, low 26 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 50 °F, low 28 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then slight chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 49 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
