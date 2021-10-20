CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scooba, MS

Scooba Daily Weather Forecast

Scooba Digest
 8 days ago

SCOOBA, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kyel_0cWx5Aoo00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

Scooba, MS

