Scooba Daily Weather Forecast
SCOOBA, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
