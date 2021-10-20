Boise City Weather Forecast
BOISE CITY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 40 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
