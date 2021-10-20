4-Day Weather Forecast For Ashley
ASHLEY, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 21
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0