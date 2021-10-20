Weather Forecast For Bingham
BINGHAM, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 58 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 53 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
