Hoxie Weather Forecast
HOXIE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 61 °F, low 32 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
