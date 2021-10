More police departments across Indiana now have access to a new tool to test potential drugged drivers, and the program aims to expand across the country. This device, SoToxa Mobile Test System, was first given to select Indiana and Michigan police departments in December 2020 by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, according to a 2020 news release. Now, the tool’s reach is expanding to 19 new agencies and 97 new devices around Lake County, Indiana, which is at the Illinois border, according to an Oct. 28 news release.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 HOURS AGO