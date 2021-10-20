CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hider Foods saved from administration, but jobs lost

By James Ridler contact
foodmanufacture.co.uk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNuts and dried fruit importer Hider Foods has been bought out of administration but was unable to safeguard all the jobs at the company. Howard Smith and Rick Harrison from Interpath Advisory were appointed joint administrators of Hider Food Imports Limited on Friday 15 October 2021. Pressures stemming from...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Harrison
