Garden Valley Weather Forecast

GARDEN VALLEY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Isolated rain showers during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, October 21 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, October 22 Chance of Light Rain High 69 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight High 58 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



