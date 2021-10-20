Garden Valley Weather Forecast
GARDEN VALLEY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Isolated rain showers during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of Light Rain
- High 69 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 58 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0