Wednesday rain in Fullerton meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

 8 days ago

(FULLERTON, NE) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Fullerton, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fullerton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479Qox_0cWx42sS00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Patchy drizzle then cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Fullerton News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

