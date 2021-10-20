Army Kicks Out Hitler Mustache-Wearing Solider Who Allegedly Breached Capitol, Says Report

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A Fort Bragg soldier is the latest person with North Carolina ties charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. James Phillip Mault, of Brockport, N.Y., was arrested on post last week on charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon or inflicting bodily injury, civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and an act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

