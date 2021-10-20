CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Army Kicks Out Hitler Mustache-Wearing Solider Who Allegedly Breached Capitol, Says Report

By Jamie Ross
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A far-right fanatic who liked to wear a Hitler mustache has reportedly been kicked out of the U.S. Army after officials learned about his alleged breach of the U.S. Capitol during the pro-Trump riot on Jan. 6. Timothy Hale-Cusanelli,...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 2

Related
Birmingham Star

DP arrest sergeant who embezzled 400 million won, deserted from military in Vietnam

Seoul [South Korea], September 30 (ANI/Global Economic): A total of three deserters who fled abroad have been arrested by the DP (Deserter Pursuit) over the past five years. According to the report, which was submitted to National Assembly's Defense Committee member Kang Dae-sik of People Power Party by the Ministry of National Defense on the 29, a total of three people have run away from the military and fled abroad in the past five years from January 2017 to August 2021.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Washington State
WCNC

Man who joined Army after Jan. 6 arrested at Fort Bragg in connection with Capitol riot

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A Fort Bragg soldier is the latest person with North Carolina ties charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. James Phillip Mault, of Brockport, N.Y., was arrested on post last week on charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon or inflicting bodily injury, civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and an act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.
FORT BRAGG, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mustache#The U S Army#The Washington Post#Navy#Nazi#Jews
republic-online.com

Capitol Police officer: Trump supporters are being lied to

Capitol police officer Michael Fanone was brutally beaten during the January 6 insurrection on the Capitol. He joins CNN's Brianna Keilar to discuss Trump supporters who believe conspiracy theories that the attack was not orchestrated by Trump supporters.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
thv11.com

'I am guilty of being an idiot': U.S. Capitol riot defendant apologizes

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A Colorado man who pleaded guilty in the insurrection at the Capitol is apologizing and is seeking probation, new federal court filings show. “I am guilty of being an idiot and walking into that building, and again apologize to America and everyone for my role in participating,” Glenn Wes Lee Croy, 46, wrote in a letter to the federal judge in the case.
ADVOCACY
Navy Times

Army vet accused of faking paralysis to get $1 million in VA benefits, using some to buy BMW

An Army veteran from Maryland faces up to 30 years in federal prison after prosecutors say he falsely claimed to the Department of Veterans Affairs that he is a paraplegic. The Justice Department said that William Rich, 41, of Windsor Mill, Maryland, was granted 100 percent disability from the VA in 2007 based on falsely claiming paralysis in his “lower extremities,” resulting in more than $1 million in benefits and compensation being paid out.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Army
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy