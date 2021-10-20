Kinsley Weather Forecast

KINSLEY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy frost overnight High 65 °F, low 35 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Thursday, October 21 Patchy frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.