Linton, ND

Cloudy forecast for Linton? Jump on it!

Linton Digest
 8 days ago

(LINTON, ND.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Linton Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Linton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0cWx3Gtu00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Chance of rain and snow during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 42 °F, low 23 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 46 °F, low 27 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 30 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Linton Digest

