I won’t pretend that I was fond of the performance of defensive back Taylor Rapp in Weeks1-5. I didn’t like it in the least. He seemed to struggle in pass defense, oftentimes completely out of positions. I don’t think I was alone in what I was seeing from the third-year player. He seemed undisciplined, out of position, and lacking the type of communication that is mandatory to provide solid defense. His 2021 performance grade by Pro Football Focus was 53.7 before this game. That should improve after Week 6.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO