Daily Weather Forecast For Port Leyden
PORT LEYDEN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 54 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 51 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
