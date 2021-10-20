Daily Weather Forecast For Port Leyden

PORT LEYDEN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 68 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 22 mph



Friday, October 22 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 54 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 51 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



