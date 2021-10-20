4-Day Weather Forecast For Wells
WELLS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 64 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 52 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
