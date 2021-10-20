CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

T.J. Watt named AFC defensive player of the week

By Myles Simmons
NBC Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steelers needed T.J. Watt to be at his best late in Sunday’s game against the Seahawks and Watt certainly delivered. Now the Pittsburgh edge rusher has been named AFC defensive player of the week. Watt finished Sunday’s...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

93.7 The Fan

Thank goodness the Steelers broke their rules for T.J. Watt

It’s amazing to think there was some question about whether the Steelers would sign T.J. Watt to a massive extension before the season started. A transcendental star player in the prime of his career is always worth breaking the rules for. The Steelers shattered their longstanding edict of not fully...
NFL
steelersnow.com

In the Film Room With T.J. Watt: Breaking Down the Defense’s Struggles Against the Run

PITTSBURGH — T.J. Watt and the Steelers left Heinz Field with a win, but there are certain things they need to go back to the drawing board on. Perhaps nothing was more true to that than the Seahawks pounding the football in the second half at will against the Steelers. While so far on the year Pittsburgh has been a fine run defense, on Sunday, it was a genuine problem. It was capped off on a guard-tackle wrap play on 3-and-7. The Seahawks ripped off a chunk play off of that, and got the first down.
NFL
UPI News

T.J. Watt, Steelers defense power overtime win over Seahawks

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- T.J. Watt forced a fumble in overtime, setting up a game-winning Chris Boswell field goal and leading the Pittsburgh Steelers to a dramatic Week 6 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Boswell split the uprights with a 37-yard attempt to clinch the 23-20 win Sunday at Heinz...
NFL
waldronnews.com

T.J. Watt — Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers held off a comeback attempt from the Seattle Seahawks and the former UW outside linebacker made the play in overtime that was key to the 23-20 win. His strip-sack of Seattle quarterback Geno Smith set up the Steelers with the ball inside the Seahawks’ 20-yard line and led to the winning field goal.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

T.J. Watt fined heavily for personal foul vs. the Seahawks in Week 6

The Pittsburgh Steelers were winners in Week 6 when they beat the Seattle Seahawks 23-20 on Sunday Night Football, but outside linebacker T.J. Watt might not be thinking fondly of the performance. Sure, Watt had two sacks in overtime, the second on Geno Smith caused the fumble which resulted in...
NFL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Steelers steady themselves behind linebacker T.J. Watt

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush scooped up the loose ball and amid the chaos, immediately started running in the wrong direction before finding his bearings. How very fitting for a team that’s spent its first six weeks trying to figure things out. And while the Steelers remain very...
NFL
NFL

