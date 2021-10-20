Arkdale Weather Forecast

ARKDALE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight High 68 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Thursday, October 21 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost overnight High 54 °F, low 31 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Friday, October 22 Widespread frost then partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight High 52 °F, low 32 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, October 23 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 52 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 3 mph



