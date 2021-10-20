Arkdale Weather Forecast
ARKDALE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, October 21
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost overnight
- High 54 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Friday, October 22
Widespread frost then partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 52 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 23
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 52 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
