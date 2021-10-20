CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark, SD

Wednesday set for rain in Clark — 3 ways to make the most of it

Clark Dispatch
 8 days ago

(CLARK, SD) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Clark, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clark:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0cWx2zDS00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 43 °F, low 29 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 45 °F, low 29 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 30 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Clark Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

