Rabun Gap Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
RABUN GAP, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 64 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
