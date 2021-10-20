Rabun Gap Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

RABUN GAP, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, October 21 Chance of Rain Showers High 64 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 65 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.