Daily Weather Forecast For Dubois

DUBOIS, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 45 °F, low 30 °F 9 to 13 mph wind



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 50 °F, low 29 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of snow showers overnight High 55 °F, low 32 °F Windy: 21 mph



Saturday, October 23 Chance of snow showers during the day; while chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 46 °F, low 28 °F Light wind



