Parsonsfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PARSONSFIELD, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 53 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
