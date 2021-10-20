Parsonsfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

PARSONSFIELD, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 65 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 22 Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 53 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



