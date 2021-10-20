Daily Weather Forecast For Gregory
GREGORY, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while mostly cloudy then widespread frost overnight
- High 40 °F, low 30 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, October 21
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 50 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 58 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
