Daily Weather Forecast For Gregory

GREGORY, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while mostly cloudy then widespread frost overnight High 40 °F, low 30 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, October 21 Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight High 50 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 22 Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 58 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 58 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



