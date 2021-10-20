CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig, AK

Wednesday rain in Craig: Ideas to make the most of it

 8 days ago

(CRAIG, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Craig Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Craig:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0cWx2tv600

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 45 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 21

    Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 20 to 30 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Light Rain

    • High 50 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

